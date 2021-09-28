Black Hole Films Episode 224 – NETWORK

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Ian and Jen MacIntyre join Jeremy for NETWORK and wax poetical about what a warm and cuddly movie it is… or we just try not to pull a Howard Beale at the end…
