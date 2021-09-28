13 Minutes: Trailer and Poster Reveal

We’ve got a look at the new trailer and poster for Canadian director Lindsay Gossling’s new film 13 Minutes. Gossling’s harrowing thriller sees four families fight to survive as a tornado hits their small heartland town.
13 Minutes trailer:
Gossling co-wrote 13 Minutes with storm chaser Travis Farncombe, and the film stars Trace Adkins, Thora Birch, Peter Facinelli, Anne Heche, Amy Smart, Sofia Vassilieva, Paz Vega and Shaylee Mansfield.
13 Minutes synopsis:
Four families in a Heartland town are tested when a massive storm hits, giving them just 13 minutes to get to shelter before the largest tornado on record ravages the town, leaving them searching for their loved ones and fighting for their lives. In the wake of total devastation, everyone must overcome their differences and find strength in themselves – and in each other – in order to survive.
13 Minutes arrives in Canadian theatres on Friday, October 29th, and on Digital and On Demand on November 19th.
