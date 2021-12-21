Black Hole Films Episode 236 – NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Marc Winegust joins Jeremy for NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION and they go into tangents that include musicals and Jeremy spilling the beans on a dysfunctional family film he’d like to make…

Listen:


Download MP3

Follow guest Marc Winegust on Twitter.

Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean

Social:

Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde

Catch up on previous episodes here

Advertisements

 

0 0 votes
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement