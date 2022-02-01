Black Hole Films Episode 240 – Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Rob Hagans joins Jeremy for GUESS WHO’S COMING FOR DINNER and Rob talks about how Star Trek is his perfect vision of racial equality…
Listen:
Download MP3
Follow guest Rob Hagans on Twitter.
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean
Social:
Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
Catch up on previous episodes here
Advertisements
Comments