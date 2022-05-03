Black Hole Films Episode 253 – THE DARKEST HOUR

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Rob Hagans joins Jeremy for THE DARKEST HOUR and they get nerdy about how a film like this gets made at all, and how it could be improved….
Follow guest Rob Hagans on Twitter.
