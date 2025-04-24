Blue Mountain Film + Media Festival Announces 2025 Lineup

The Blue Mountain Film + Media Festival (BMFM) has unveiled its full feature film lineup for the 2025 edition, running from May 29 to June 1 in the picturesque Town of the Blue Mountains on Georgian Bay in Ontario. This year’s program includes 32 feature films representing 12 countries, and brings together a diverse mix of powerful dramas, inventive comedies, award-winning documentaries, and international standouts.
The festival opens with the Canadian premiere of Racewalkers, directed by Kevin Claydon and Phil Moniz. A Slamdance Grand Jury Prize winner, it tells the story of an aspiring Olympian chasing his dreams one gruelling step at a time. On Saturday, audiences can look forward to the highly anticipated Gala Presentation of The Friend, directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, starring Naomi Watts and Bill Murray. A celebratory after-party will follow the screening.
Additionally, this year’s festival serves as a platform for emerging Canadian talent via its Shorts program, which features a vibrant range of films from 3 to 30 minutes in length. The lineup, which looks to amplify the voices of next generation filmmakers, will be announced ahead of the Festival kick-off in the coming weeks.
Outside of the theatres, BMFM continues to deliver a uniquely immersive festival experience. In addition to the featured films, attendees will enjoy a variety of complimentary events throughout the Blue Mountain Village, including free outdoor screenings of features like Best in Show and The Last Waltz, live music, industry panels, and social gatherings. For those looking to take in the long weekend of events, an exclusive hotel package is available for a full, exciting getaway.
“Our goal was to create a lineup that reflects the best of contemporary cinema — bold, varied, and emotionally rich,” said Jason Gorber, BMFM’s new Director of Film Programming (and Editor-in-Chief of That Shelf). “With over 30 exceptional films, there’s something here for every kind of film lover, and each screening is designed to be an event in itself.”
Tickets are now available at www.bluemtnfilmfest.ca/tickets. For more information on accommodation packages, visit bluemtnfilmfest.ca/hotels.
The Blue Mountain Film + Media Festival takes place May 29 to June 1, 2025.
