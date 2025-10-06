Bone Lake Review: Weaponized Sex is No Match for a Sharp Knife

Weekend getaways are fantastic. You break out of the daily grind, escape to new scenery and rebalance your equilibrium. Even though it’s brief, sometimes a short retreat can make all the difference. Of course, leaving the familiarity of home has its risks, making it an excellent premise for thrillers and horror movies. Characters often travel to secluded hideaways or unknown locales to avoid any remnants of their everyday life. But that elusion invites other problems if the wrong people take an interest in your vacation. In Bone Lake, a romantic trip tests a couple’s bond when another couple interrupts their getaway.
Diego (Marco Pigossi) and Sage (Maddie Hasson) can’t believe their luck. They’ve found a stunning lakeside mansion for the weekend at a price they could afford. The cost was a key consideration, as Sage is about to become the sole financial provider, allowing Diego to focus on writing his novel full-time. Just as they’re settling in, they hear someone unlocking the front door.
To their surprise and disappointment, another couple, Will (Alex Roe) and Cin (Andra Nechita) — short for Cinnamon — also booked the house for the same weekend. They decide to make the most of the mix-up, agreeing to share the space and benefit from the impending refund later. Yet, despite the ample square footage, they continue to have awkward encounters that feel more than just coincidences.
There’s been a noticeable trend in recent years of horror movies that unfold at short-term rentals booked via an app, like Airbnb. It’s a relatable and familiar scenario as millions of people use these platforms every day and, each time they book, they’re taking a leap of faith that it’s all going to work out just fine. A double booking in a huge house with another friendly couple seems like an acceptable level of bad luck. But audiences here know they’re watching a thriller, so they’re distrustful of Will and Cin from the start. Diego and Sage represent most humans’ innate desire not to rock the boat — especially when sharing a confined space.
Being too friendly isn’t a crime, so the other couple’s openness feels awkward but not alarming. Similarly, they’re a bit nosey, but their curiosity is easy enough to brush off. But then there’s a major misunderstanding that prevents Diego and Sage from leaving. The manipulation only grows in intensity from there.
Sex is often a central component of horror movies (see the rules outlined in Scream), but in this case it’s not just a signal that someone’s going to die. This psychological thriller weaponizes sex. Will and Cin use it to create conflict and sow discord. The attractive strangers are more than aware of their physical appeal, skilfully building temptation and stirring distrust between the other couple.
In spite of Diego and Sage’s assurances, their relationship is in transition and the other couple’s intrusion causes additional strain. Will and Cin are also very good at engineering provocative situations and feeding the other couple bits of truths that create doubt and suspicion. It’s got a bit of a Kalifornia vibe, but cleaner and hotter.
October calls for some eerie movie date picks and this sexy thriller fits the bill, combining the art of seduction with sharp metal objects. But it does leave one question unanswered: how does no one comment on the fact that the two women’s names were lifted off a spice rack?!
Bone Lake opens in theatres October 3.