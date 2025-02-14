Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Review

In 1996, Helen Fielding unleashed Bridget Jones and her diary on the people of Great Britain, and instantly, Miss Jones took the world by storm. Five years later, the hit novel was adapted into an equally successful film adaptation featuring Renée Zellweger in a truly memorable and Oscar-nominated performance. I immensely enjoyed the first film, with its modern take on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, especially its meta-casting of Colin Firth as Mark Darcy. I enjoyed its sequel, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, a bit less, and found Bridget Jones’s Baby utterly dreadful, despite the addition of the brilliant Emma Thompson.
So, needless to say, I was heading into Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy with a great deal of trepidation. Would I be treated to a classic British rom-com, the likes of which we haven’t had in ages, or would this be another needless cash-in?
The film opens with a rather extended prologue, getting the audience up to speed on Bridget’s life since we last saw her. Now married, with two adorably precocious children (which provided the first of many laugh-out-loud chuckles from me) we see her coping with the daily routines parents know all too well. We are also greeted by the first of several cameos of beloved characters from Jones films past: Hugh Grant’s Daniel Cleaver is, in fact, not dead (as was established in the final minutes of Bridget Jones’s Baby) and, naturally, Grant absolutely lights up the screen, stealing every single moment he’s there. But it’s not all laughs and nostalgia because we quickly come to realize that not all is perfect in Bridget’s world. Tragically, her beloved husband Mark Darcy was killed while overseas on a humanitarian aid mission. Though fans needn’t worry, we’ll still get glimpses of Colin Firth throughout (though obviously not nearly enough) as a ghostly spectre, appearing to Bridget when she needs him most. This devastation is the catalyst for all that follows. This cinematic chapter is devoted to our heroine gamely attempting to cope with single parenthood, returning to the workforce, and yes, dating in the modern age. It’s a recipe for what could be a dreadfully trope-y, eye-rollingly bland sequel. And yet… somehow it works.
This is largely in part to Zellweger’s performance. She’s as funny as ever and, unsurprisingly for an Oscar-winning actress, manages to handle the deeper moments well too. It’s instantly apparent just why it is that Bridget Jones stole audiences’ hearts nearly twenty-five years ago. Luckily our new suitors are equally engaging. Chiwetel Ejiofor is here as Scott Wallaker, the science teacher at the children’s school, who’s stuffy “by the book” attitude plays brilliantly against Bridget’s carefree manner. Then there’s Leo Woodall as Roxster; the young, fun-loving hunk who Bridget instantly falls for, and who is equally smitten with her (until he isn’t). Again, it’s classic rom-com territory, but with the added complexities of a dearly departed husband. Along the way you’ll also be treated to plenty of cameos from Jones’s past, including Jim Broadbent, Gemma Jones, and yes, even Emma Thompson. They are all criminally underused, but this story isn’t about them, is it?
Helen Fielding adapts her own book here, along with co-writers Dan Mazer (Bridget Jones’ Baby) and Abi Morgan (The Hour). They somehow manage to take all of these disparate elements and make it work, while director Michael Morris (who is perhaps best known for his television directorial work) clearly understands the assignment. There’s no flash here, but he manages to keep the film moving along at a decent clip, aided by a truly fantastic soundtrack. Mad About the Boy had me laughing out loud frequently. Whether it was at the classic comedy of errors one comes to expect from rom-com situations, or just the observational humour of what it’s like to be a parent.
That said, the tears were unexpected. The film has multiple touching scenes, and at least one full-on heartbreaking moment. Okay, maybe two. Okay, three. The point is, despite my initial reservations about this being an unnecessary sequel, the film managed to shoot an arrow straight into my heart. Not only did it manage to justify its own existence, but it may prove to be the best entry in the series yet (or perhaps parenthood has simply softened me up).
Admittedly, the romantic beats probably worked better in the first film, and at times they do feel a little clichéd here. Certainly, the romantic plot line with the titular “boy” feels rather unfulfilling and undercooked. Even the final pay-off (which I won’t spoil, but I’m sure you can guess) feels rushed and somewhat un-earned. But the way the film deals with grief, aging, and parenthood is what ultimately ties it together. Well, that and the superb jokes.
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is a film full of joy, laughs, and perhaps surprisingly, some tears. A heartfelt entry in a series of the ongoing trials and tribulations of Britain’s favourite diarist, it’s the perfect Valentine’s Day watch. Just be sure to bring along some Kleenex.
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is available to stream in Canada on Prime Video starting February 14.