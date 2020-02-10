comPOSERS Episode 46: The Adventures of Robin Hood

Strap on your silly little green outfits and pointy hats and get ready to throw your head back in uproarious laughter, because this week we’re discussing one of the seventy different productions of Robin Hood!
This one’s pretty important though, because in addition to its 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it also features music by the great Erich Wolfgang Korngold. Join us for “The Adventures of Robin Hood” (1938).
