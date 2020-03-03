comPOSERS Episode 49: Grand Budapest Hotel

This week, we follow an avant filmmaker down a rabbit hole in The Alps, where we tackle not just Willem Dafoe’s bizarre flask-holster, but also the bizarre and piecemeal (but ultimately fascinating) score by our favourite Frenchman, Alexandre Desplat.
Buckle up, hipsters: it’s time to enter the two-dimensional world of Wes Anderson’s “Grand Budapest Hotel”.
