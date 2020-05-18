comPOSERS Episode 59: A League of Their Own

On this week’s episode we attempt to honour Mother’s Day but end up just talking about sports. But at least it’s women’s sports!
Join us and our special guest Gavin Whitehead (the bringer of beer) as we discuss Hans Zimmer’s score for the 1992 baseball classic, ‘A League of Their Own’.
Find us on the socials!
Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!
And subscribe to us!
RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments