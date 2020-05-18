comPOSERS Episode 59: A League of Their Own

On this week’s episode we attempt to honour Mother’s Day but end up just talking about sports. But at least it’s women’s sports!

Join us and our special guest Gavin Whitehead (the bringer of beer) as we discuss Hans Zimmer’s score for the 1992 baseball classic, ‘A League of Their Own’.

