comPOSERS Episode 86: GoldenEye

On this week’s episode we return to the 90s to watch a shiny new James Bond save the world to the tune of spy-themed elevator music.

Join us as we discuss GoldenEye and its mind-boggling, indefensible score by French synthesist Eric Serra.

Advertisement