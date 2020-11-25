comPOSERS Episode 87: Death Becomes Her

by    |  

Join us this week as we listen to Alan Silvestri go FULL Silvestri!

Will we answer the question “is eternal life worth living”? Probably not; you know what we’re about. But at least we get to discuss the score for the classic black comedy “Death Becomes Her”.

Find us on the socials!

Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!

Advertisements

And subscribe to us!

RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify

0 0 vote
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement