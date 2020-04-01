comPOSERS Special Episode: Breaking News – April 1 Edition

Our quarantines continue on this Breaking News episode where we discuss Hans Zimmer’s new BMW commercial, Alexandre Desplat getting the boot from Black Widow, Alan Silvestri’s 70th birthday, the great loss of Penderecki, and OF COURSE, David Arnold photoshopping beards on celebrities.
We can relate to his newfound insanity. And if you guys want to see our Zimmer commercial, you can check it out right the hell here.
