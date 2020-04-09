comPOSERS Special Episode: Interview with Evan Mitchell

by    |  

On this very special episode of comPOSERS we sit down with talented conductor Evan Mitchell, who has conducted performances of some of our favourite film scores and countless classical shows.

Evan was scheduled to conduct the Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 1 at the Meridian Hall in Toronto, but it was postponed due to the Coronvirus, so he’s graciously made some time to join us to discuss his career so far and some of the film scores he’s performed.

