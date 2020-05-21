comPOSERS Special Episode: Music of Studio Ghibli

On this special episode we score a “significant others on the podcast” hat-trick!

We’re joined by Elspeth “LP” McRobb to talk about the Old Hollywood-inspired music of the Japanese animation powerhouse Studio Ghibli.

