Conclave: TIFF 2024 Review

“We are mortal men; we serve an ideal. We cannot always be ideal.”
Such is the theme of Edward Berger’s stunning Conclave, which is supported by an incredible ensemble that includes a tour-de-force performance by Ralph Fiennes.
With the death of the Pope, Catholics turn to tradition to find the next leader of their faith, trusting that decision to the College of Cardinals to elect a new pope from within their ranks. Amid a crisis of faith, Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes), appointed Dean of Cardinals by the late pope, must make sure the position of the new head of the Church doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. The deceased pope leaves a legacy of progressiveness and tolerance (at least as far as the Catholic Church is concerned) that Lawrence and his allies are eager to continue as four cardinals emerge as frontrunners for the job.
There is the liberal Cardinal Bellini (Stanley Tucci), a confidant of the late pope and friend of Lawrence, the conservative Nigerian Adeymei (Lucien Msamati) who, if elected, could be the first-ever Black pope, the traditional Italian Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto) who would erase decades of progress, and the ambitious Tremblay (John Lithgow), who may or may not be using underhanded tricks to get elected. We are reminded that the enemy of the papacy is often a man who wants the job the most, putting his ambition above that of the word of God. As Lawrence canvases for Bellini among his peers, preaching tolerance and humanity, he emerges as a strong candidate, further deepening his inner schism with his faith and desire to see the right man in the job. Adding to the drama is the last-minute arrival of Cardinal Benitez (Carols Diehz), a mysterious man secretly hand-selected by the pope before his death to serve the Church in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Constructed like a thriller, just when you think Conclave has revealed its hand, another twist is added to the mix, keeping audiences on their toes. And rest assured, this is a story about faith and men, more than it is a story of religion. The Catholic Church and the Vatican are neither celebrated nor are its more controversial elements condemned. Instead, the good and the bad are presented and discussed, not judged, as Lawrence and his peers weigh the future of the religion in a changing world.
Far more subdued than Berger’s last TIFF project, the Oscar-winning All Quiet On The Western Front, the director turns to another battle, this one waged within the walls of the Vatican. Working from the solid material of Richard Harris’ novel and adapted by Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’s screenwriter Peter Straughan, it is the excellent work of the ensemble that makes Conclave riveting from start to finish.
Fiennes, with his wearisome furrowed brow and shoulders hunched by the burden of the task at hand, is mesmerizing. Quietly conflicted, he struggles between his devotion to the Church and his doubts. The actor delivers one of the finest performances of his career, and certainly his best in years, and is a surefire Oscar contender. His great performance is only bolstered by the superb actors around him. Lithgow, Tucci, and Msamati are stellar, as is Diehz as Benitez, who serves to remind the conclave that the world outside the walls of the Vatican is changing. That it is Diehz’s first feature film performance amongst this group of acclaimed actors is impressive.
The church is a world of men, where nuns take on caretaker roles during the conclave, tirelessly feeding the gathered cardinals. In a scene-stealing role as Sister Agnes, Isabella Rossellini reminds the cardinals that though the Church prefers women to remain on the sidelines, she has eyes, ears, and a devotion to God.
Berger once again taps his Oscar-winning All Quiet On The Western Front composer Volker Bertlemann to provide the score to Conclave. Like their previous collaboration, the score here is impressively imposing, towering over every scene and echoing through the corridors of the Vatican as it adds to the mountain tension and pace of the drama at hand.
Conclave is the year’s first true must-see film and will prove to be a major player this awards season.