The following article discusses the finale of season four of The Diplomat. Please be advised that it includes perspectives on key moments and twists.
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Anyone feeling restless with the state of the world simply must binge The Diplomat. Netflix’s high stakes political drama recently debuted its fourth season. It ends with a doozy of a finale that brings it to a completely surprising and absolutely satisfying close. It just might be the best series of 2026.
Season four appropriately puts diplomatic relations on thin ice as American ambassador Kate Wyler (Kei Russell) finds herself in a bind. President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) survives an assassination attempt on English soil and the ordeal emboldens her to display her might. President Penn literally prepares to go nuclear to erase any perception of weakness. However, that grit strains Kate’s relationship with the British Prime Minister (Jodi Whitaker). Moreover, it risks undoing one of, if not the most, significant alliances in global politics.
However, Kate wises up to Penn’s tyrannical turn. In a stunning display of courage as the finale climaxes with President Penn addressing the world at the G7 and putting the globe on the brink of nuclear war, Kate interrupts the speech to tender her resignation. The aghast crowd murmurs as Kate exits the arena and, in turn, her political career. But more chairs scrap the floor and interrupt Penn’s address.
Penn’s chief of staff Billie (Nana Mensah) also resigns, followed by Secretary of State Miguel Ganon (Miguel Sandova), and—in a bigger twist—Kate’s husband, Vice President Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). The riveting cliff-hanger means that season five of The Diplomat can’t arrive soon enough.
Russell, speaking with That Shelf via Zoom, can’t comment on the future of the Wylers’ careers, but says she can’t wait to find out with the rest of us. “I loved it because what I love about this show is exploring the lives of the workers of these institutions,” she says when asked about the finale. “Yes, the president is very important, but I’m so interested in all of the millions of people that lift up that person and give their or slow them down.
“To watch one of the good ones, in my mind, one of the true ones, walk to the very edge of what she can put up with until she says, ‘I can’t do that. That’s a step too far. I just can’t do it,’ it was so fun. It was everything I love about this show and everything I wanted it to be from the very beginning, and it was delicious.”
Janney, speaking in a separate interview, says the finale thrilled too, even if it inspired her to throw her script across the room and wonder if she was out of a job. “I loved it because it was a bit of wish fulfillment for what we all though we wanted to see happen with many of the Republicans when Trump started doing it,” says Janney, who picked up an Emmy for her performance in season three back in September. “We wanted people to be like, ‘Why aren’t people saying no? Why are people just letting this happen?’ I enjoyed them doing the right thing.”
The overtones with the Trump administration aren’t heard to miss. Penn’s bullheadedness and impulsiveness feels uncannily reflective of current leaders. Showrunner Deborah Cahn admits that it’s a challenge to hold the pulse of the political climate, but she says it’s better for The Diplomat to resonate with people rather than keep apace with the media cycle.
“We’re always terrified that we’re going to be out of touch with what’s going on. We don’t want to try and do what’s going on because what’s going on is a Marvel comic playing out on the front page of the newspaper,” says Cahn. “Fiction TV is now trying to be a quiet little nature documentary so as to not try to reach for the madness that’s happening on the front page. But we want to figure out what the people in that field [do], what kind of questions are they asking themselves, and then put that in the heads of our characters. [We] find a way to be in the same head space without trying to be in the same circumstance, which is loony.”
While Penn carries a whiff of Trump, that aura extends to her family in the way that the current Prez inserts his under-qualified kin into the highest ranks of office. Cue another twist earlier in the season when Grace’s husband, Todd (Bradley Whitford) arrives in London and suggests he become a special envoy. The title basically just serves to alleviate his boredom and rejuvenate his masculinity, but it also undermines Kate’s ambassadorship. She loses key information and authority to spousal privilege.
Whitford notes that he looked to the other side of the political spectrum for inspiration on how to place the First Mister—a role, like Penn’s presidency, still without precedent in American politics. “I always thought of Kamala [Harris]’s husband, Doug. He seemed very excited about the prospect of this,” explains Whitford. “Whereas for Todd, I think it hit him out of nowhere. There was no campaign warmup. He fell in love and is in love with a brilliant, ambitious, politically ambitious woman. He probably fancied himself a supportive man, but is completely bewildered by what he should do, what he has to suppress, what is the graceful thing to do, how to be helpful. I think his gyroscope has just been completely flicked, which is a lot of the fun of it.”
Janney quickly observes a dynamic to Todd that Whitford often cites in interviews. “He either really wants to be in the room and no one else wants him there or it seems like nobody else wants him there,” she says. “It’s so great to see him.”
While Todd oozes a fish-out-of-water vibe in the show, Janney and Whitford play off one another with the same chemistry that makes the Penns such an engaging if dangerous match. The Diplomat also keeps them in the political area over 20 years after they found career breakthroughs as members of the White House administration in Aaron Sorkin’s The West Wing.
“As Brad said, when we were in the Beast, the presidential car, last season, he looked at me and said, ‘Boy, we really don’t have a lot of range, do we?’ We continue to still be in the White House,’” laughs Janney. “But because we’ve all remained very close friends after West Wing, it feels amazing to be able to continue that friendship and a working relationship in a similar arena as the political arena. Todd and Grace feel very real to me in their history. What they have is what Brad and I have naturally without even having to do anything about it.”
Fans can assume that Janney and Whitford get at least one more round at the White House as season five deals with the aftermath of the resignations and—wish fulfilment alert—potentially an impeachment if one speculates where the drama will go.
For Russell and Sewell, they’re hitting a similar groove four seasons in. Kate and Hal have some dramatic fireworks as tension in the Penn administration escalates. It seems their marriage might not survive it. But the Wylers’ mutual respect for the line between love and duty lead them to make that climactic decision that Russell finds so admirable.
“They’re so desperately in love with each other; they hate each other,” says Russell. “They drive each other crazy. They are supportive of each other, but the way he works drives her absolutely insane. I love the specificity of all of it and that it can all come together and yet you still root for them. So to watch them get closer as a pair, watch them get closer and closer to power has been really interesting because are they going to modulate it a little bit or keep their mouth shut a little bit more? That’s how fascinating and fun and delicious to get to play in that world.”