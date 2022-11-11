CONTEST: Enter for a chance to win advance screening passes to Disney’s STRANGE WORLD!

Between Big Hero 6, Moana, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios has been on an absolute roll over the past decade, which gives us very high hopes for their latest original adventure: Strange World. The animated film introduces the Clades – a legendary family of adventurers attempting to navigate a mysterious land with a motley crew creatures and wannabe explorers.
The action-packed animated feature stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu – and was directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer of Raya and the Last Dragon). Strange World arrives in theatres on November 23, but you have a chance to see it before anyone else!
That Shelf wants to give you and a friend the chance to attend an advance screening of Strange World in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa or Montreal happening happening on Monday, November 21, courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Canada.
Check out the Strange World trailer and then read up on the contest details below!
Here’s the official Strange World synopsis:
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure “Strange World” introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world.
Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning “Big Hero 6,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer “Raya and the Last Dragon”), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning “Big Hero 6,” “Tangled”), “Strange World” releases November 23, 2022.
To enter for your chance to win our Strange World contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram;
- Like our Strange World post on Instagram;
- Tell us your favourite Disney animated movie;
- Tell us your city; and,
- Tag a friend.
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59am EST on Wednesday, November 16. Winners are responsible for redeeming passes for the screening before Monday, November 21 order to attend.
