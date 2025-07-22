CONTEST: See an advance screening of The Bad Guys 2!

Everyone’s favourite felons are back, and this time, The Bad Guys have got company. DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws returns, as the now-reformed Bad Guys find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.
The Bad Guys 2 reunites the original film’s stellar voice cast, which includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, and Awkwafina. This time ’round, they are joined by a new trio of comedic powerhouses: Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) as Bad Girls leader Kitty Kat, Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Movie Film) as Pigtail, and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Poker Face) as Doom, a wry raven with a knack for deception.
The Bad Guys 2 hits theatres on August 1, but That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to see an advance screening on Saturday, July 26, in either Toronto, Montreal (English and French versions), or Vancouver, courtesy of Universal Pictures Canada!
Watch the trailer and then check out contest details below!
To enter our The Bad Guys 2 contest, just do the following:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like our The Bad Guys 2 post.
- Tell us your favourite heist film.
- Then tell us the name of your city (and which language, if you’re in Montreal), and,
- Tag a friend in the comments!
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 4:00 pm ET on Wednesday, July 23.
The Bad Guys 2 opens in theatres August 1.