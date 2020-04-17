During these times of self-isolation and quarantine, escaping through the movies has perhaps never meant as much as it does right now. And for some, it coincides with having the actual time to binge old favourites, discover new ones, and catch up on all those flicks you’ve been meaning to see but haven’t been able to. If you’re a martial arts fan, now might just be the time to watch others expend the energy you can’t muster at the moment.
Given all that, it would seem Ip Man 4: The Finale has arrived just in time. Donnie Yen reprises his role as the legendary Wing Chun master in this heroic sendoff and we’re giving you a chance to win your own copy on Blu-Ray/DVD!
Watch the trailer now and then find out how to enter the contest below:
Follow the instructions below for a chance to win one (1) copy of Ip Man 4: The Finale.
On Instagram
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like the post and tell us your all-time favourite martial arts movie.
OR
On Twitter:
- Follow us on Twitter
- Tweet the following: I’d love to win a copy of #IPMAN4 from @ThatShelf https://thatshelf.com/contest-win-a-copy-of-ip-man-4/ #Contest
That’s it! Easy enough, right?
Deadline is April 24, 2020 at 11:59pm for all entries.
Winner will be chosen at random and notified via Instagram or Twitter. Multiple entries will be disqualified.
IP MAN 4: The Finale is available now on Digital 4K and on Blu-ray and DVD starting April 21.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments