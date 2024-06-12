Contest: Win Advance Screening Passes for Daddio!

Written and directed by Christy Hall, in her feature directorial debut, Daddio is an intimate drama anchored by note-perfect performances from leads Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn. The film follows a young woman (Johnson) as she takes a cab back to her apartment in Manhattan. During the ride, she and her cab driver (Penn), develop a rapport and have unexpectedly honest conversations about past and present relationships, sex and power dynamics, loss, and vulnerability.
Originally conceived as a stage play, the two-hander premiered at Telluride in September 2023, followed by screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca, and Sydney Film Festival.
Daddio is set to hit theatres on Friday, June 28. But before its official debut, That Shelf and Mongrel Media are offering a few select fans double passes to exclusive preview screenings on Wednesday, June 26 in Toronto and Vancouver.
Check out the trailer below and then scroll down to find out how to enter!
To enter for your chance to win our Daddio contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram;
- Like our Daddio post on Instagram;
- Tell us your favourite Sean Penn OR Dakota Johnson film; and,
- Tag a friend.
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. The contest closes at 11:59 pm ET on Thursday, June 20. Winners will be notified via direct message on Instagram.
Daddio opens in theatres on June 28.
Comments