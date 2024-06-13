Exclusive: Valley of Exile Trailer Premiere

Today we’re premiering the trailer for Anna Fahr’s intense drama, Valley of Exile.
The award-winning film premiered at the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival, and also screened in the Focus: Women, Life and Freedom program at the 2023 Vancouver International Film Festival, where Fahr won the Emerging Canadian Director Award.
Valley of Exile, which arrives in select theatres on July 5, chronicles the journey of two sisters (Maria Hassan and Hala Hosni) who arrive in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley at the onset of the Syrian war, embarking on a journey into exile that tests their loyalties to their country, their family and even to each other.
A Canadian-Lebanese co-production, the upcoming drama was filmed in a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon with families who have been living there for over a decade. The two stars of Valley of Exile, Hassan and Hosni, came to the country as refugees themselves during the first years of the conflict. Their riveting debut performances feature alongside a host of professional and non-professional actors, including inhabitants of the camp itself.
Watch the Valley of Exile trailer now:
The film also stars Michel Hourani, Najwa Kandakji, Joy Hallak, Sajed Amer, Tarek Hakmi, Moe Lattouf and Mohamad Yassine.
Valley of Exile arrives in select theatres on July 5, 2024.
