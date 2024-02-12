Contest: Win advance screening passes for Kung Fu Panda 4!

The beloved action-packed comedy franchise returns after almost a decade with Kung Fu Panda 4. Comedic legend Jack Black returns to his butt-kicking role as Po in this new chapter.
Our favourite panda embarks on a new journey to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. To do so, he must find and train a replacement Dragon Warrior while attempting to master his new position. This journey is complicated by the wicked sorceress, Chameleon (Viola Davis), who wants to steal Po’s Staff of Wisdom to re-summon all of the world-class villains Po has vanquished in his previous quests. He finds help in an unexpected companion, a thieving fox, Zhen (Awkwafina). This odd comedic duo is forced to find a way to work together, securing peace within each other, themselves, and for the valley.
Kung Fu Panda 4 hits theatres on Friday, March 8. But before its official debut, That Shelf and Universal Pictures want to give some fans double passes to see a preview screening on Wednesday, March 6, in either Toronto, Montreal (in English or French), or Vancouver.
Check out the trailer below and then scroll down to find out how to enter!
To enter for your chance to win our Kung Fu Panda 4 contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram;
- Like our Kung Fu Panda 4 post on Instagram;
- Tell us your favourite kung fu movie;
- Tell us which city’s screening you want to attend (and in what language if it’s Montreal); and,
- Tag a friend.
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. The contest closes at 11:59 am ET on Thursday, February 29. Winners will be notified via direct message on Instagram. Winners are responsible for redeeming passes for the screening by noon (ET) on Monday, March 4, in order to attend.
Kung Fu Panda 4 opens in theatres on March 8.
