CONTEST: Win advance screening passes for PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH!

Meow! This December, everyone’s favourite swashbuckling, fearless feline is back.
When we encounter him again after a decade apart, it’s clear that Puss (voiced again by Antonio Banderas) has burned through eight of his nine lives. To regain those lives, he must set out on an epic quest through the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star. But with only one life left, he’ll have to err on the side of caution and ask his nemesis Kitty Soft Paws (Salma Hayek) for her assistance. Together the two must stay one step ahead of a host of fairy tale character-turned-villains along the way, including Goldilocks (Florence Pugh), the Three Bears, “Big” Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and the Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Mouros).
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish features an all-star comedic cast that includes Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Harvey Guillén, Samson Kayo, Anthony Mendez and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. The animated adventure hits theatres on December 21, just in time for Christmas, but That Shelf and Universal Pictures want to send one lucky reader (and a friend) to see an advanced movie screening on Monday, December 19 in either Toronto, Montreal (in English or French), or Vancouver.
So check out the trailer below and then scroll down to find out how to enter!
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59pm ET on Thursday, December 15. Winners are responsible for redeeming passes for the screening by 12pm on Sunday, December 18 in order to attend.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish opens only in theatres on December 21.
