CONTEST: Win advance screening tickets for THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE!

Given that we’re all (finally) getting out and about again, “get your buns in theatres” seems the perfect tagline for just about any 2022 movie but it’s pretty darn exceptional for the new Bob’s Burgers Movie. The Emmy®-winning animated television series is getting the big screen, musical comedy treatment and the whole Belcher gang is set to shine.
Here’s the film’s official synopsis:
This animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure is based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.
Show creator Loren Bouchard helmed the production—co-writing, producing and even directing (his debut) alongside Bernard Derriman. The beloved voice cast is back too! H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline all reprise their roles here. The Bob’s Burgers Movie opens in theatres May 27 but That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to see it at an advance screening on May 25 in Toronto, courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Canada.
Watch the trailer and then check out the contest details below!
To enter for your chance to win our The Bob’s Burgers Movie contest:
On Instagram
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like our Bob’s Burgers Movie post.
- Then tell us your favourite animated film and tag a friend in the comments.
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59pm EST on Monday, May 23.
The Bob’s Burgers Movie opens in theatres May 27, 2022.
