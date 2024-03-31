Contest: Win GOING IN on Limited Edition VHS!

Attention physical media fans: We’re giving away a fantastic, one-of-a-kind collectible for a lucky reader – one that will be particularly appealing if you’re a fan of ’80s buddy action movies and/or great films set in Toronto: a limited edition VHS copy of GOING IN to celebrate its screening on April 2 at the Revue Cinema.
Written, directed, and co-starring Evan Rissi, GOING IN was produced to feel like a lost movie from the late 1980s, a hidden gem unearthed in someone’s basement that’s finally able to be shared with audiences decades later.
Set in Toronto in 1989, the film follows former best friends Leslie (Rissi) and Reuben (Ira Goldman) who begrudgingly reunite to fight a dangerous new drug that starts taking over the streets. It’s a precision-engineered throwback to a bygone era of buddy movies – and one with a uniquely Toronto spin on the tried and true genre.
Stay tuned for our full review, but in the meantime watch the GOING IN trailer below:
To celebrate GOING IN‘s upcoming screening as part of the Revue cinema’s Neon Dreams programme on Tuesday, April 2, we’re giving away a limited edition VHS copy of the film to add to your collection.
To enter for your chance to win our GOING IN contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram;
- Follow Going In on Instagram;
- Like our Going In post;
- Tell us the name of your favourite ’80s buddy movie; and,
- Tag a friend.
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. The contest closes at 11:59 am ET on Tuesday, April 2. Winners will be notified via direct message on Instagram.
Going In screens at Toronto’s Revue Cinema on Tuesday, April 2 @ 6:45 pm – with writer-director Evan Rissi in attendance for a Q&A – tickets available here
