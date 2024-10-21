Contest: Win Tickets to a Preview Screening of Wicked!

The award-winning Broadway smash hit Wicked is finally making its long-awaited journey to movie theatres this holiday season.
Based on Gregory Maguire’s best-selling novel, the film follows the untold story of the witches of Oz. It stars Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman shunned for her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her real power, and Grammy-winning singer and superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular It Girl surrounded by privilege and ambition who has yet to discover her heart. After meeting at Shiz University, the two form an unlikely but profound friendship. But when a chance encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz turns their worlds upside down, their destinies begin to truly take shape.
The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favoured sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard himself. And keep your eyes and ears peeled for Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones).
Wicked, the first chapter of a two-part cinematic event, hits theatres on November 22. That Shelf and Universal Pictures are giving our readers the chance to see Part One on the big screen at a preview screening on November 18 in either Toronto, Montreal (EN), Laval (FR) or Vancouver.
Wicked opens in theatres on November 22. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 26, 2025.