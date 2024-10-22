Contra Zoom Pod Episode 288: A24 Retrospective – Mojave

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of A24’s films. In this episode, we are looking at 2015’s Mojave, directed by William Monahan. The film stars Garrett Hedlund as Tom, a depressed director who goes into the desert and ends up coming across Oscar Issac’s drifter Jack where they have a confrontation that continues back in LA. Joining the show is Matthew Simpson, one-half of the Awesome Friday podcast.
Our double bill pairings include The Gift (Dakota’s pick) and The Hateful Eight (Matthew’s pick). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on Letterboxd.
For more of Matthew’s work check out his personal portfolio and his work on That Shelf. Follow Awesome Friday on Twitter and Instagram.
Follow Contra Zoom on Twitter and Instagram.
Listen to Contra Zoom on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Overcast, RadioPublic, Breaker, Podcast Addict and more!
Please rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. For more information, visit contrazoompod.com.