Contra Zoom Pod 230: Oscars 2023 – Oscar Recap Extravaganza

After dedicating much of the last two+ months to the Academy Awards, we finally have reached our finish line. The 95th Oscars awarded Everything Everywhere All At Once Best Picture an 6 other awards. All Quiet on the Western Front was the other big winner of the night as well. Joining Dakota and Rachel to recap the winners, review Jimmy Kimmel and discuss everything that happened during the show is Todd Pengelly critic at For Reel and last heard on episode 224: A24 Retrospective – A Most Violent Year.
For an update on episode 229: Oscars 2023 – Oscar Predictions, Dakota went 18/23 and Rachel went 12/20, and our Bonus Episode: Oscars 2023 – Oscar Draft Brodie got 9 points, Alex got 5 points, Dakota got 4 points and Rachel got 2 points.
