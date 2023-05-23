Contra Zoom Pod 237: A24 Retrospective – While We’re Young

We continue our series going through the entire catalogue of A24’s films. On this episode we are looking at 2015’s While We’re Young directed by Noah Baumbach. The film stars Ben Stiller and Naomi Watts as a couple who hit their mid-life crisis and meet young hipsters played by Adam Driver and Amanda Seyfried who re-energize them. Joining the show is Bil Antoniou host of the ⁠Bad Gay Movies⁠ podcast.

Our double bill pairings include ⁠The Darjeeling Limited⁠ (Dakota) and ⁠Being Julia⁠ (Bil). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on ⁠⁠⁠Letterboxd⁠⁠⁠.

If you haven’t heard our deep dive into the origins of A24, listen to episode ⁠⁠⁠108: A History of A24 Films⁠⁠⁠ and our last episode in this series episode ⁠232: A24 Retrospective – Son of a Gun⁠.

Follow Bil on ⁠Twitter⁠ and ⁠Instagram⁠ and read his latest ⁠Criterion Shelf⁠ blog post covering erotic thrillers.

