Contra Zoom Pod Bonus Episode: Oscars 2023 – Oscar Draft

We have another fun bonus episode and if you are either a Spotify or YouTube subscriber you’ll also get the video for this show. Brodie Cotnam and Alex Watson join Rachel and Dakota as they have an Oscar Draft. Now you’re probably wondering what an Oscar draft is, an idea inspired by the now defunct excellent show First Round Flick, basically you pick a movie nominated at the Oscars and for every award it gets that gets the picker one point. Whoever has the most points, wins!
Dakota’s Team
- Babylon
- The Whale
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- RRR
- All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Rachel’s Team
- Elvis
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- TÁR
- Navalny
- Argentina, 1985
Brodie’s Team
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Fire of Love
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Alex’s Team
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fabelmans
- Women Talking
- Triangle of Sadness
Tune in after the Oscars to see who won!
