TIFF 2023: Nicolas Cage Dream Scenario review

Contra Zoom Pod Episode 252: 2023 TIFF Wrap Up

by    |  

We wrap up this year’s Toronto International Film Festival by talking about the big hits and misses, our favourite films and the award winners. Joining the show to help us break it all down is Jeff Bulmer, one half of the Classic Movies. Jeff also contributed some festival movie reviews to Contra Zoom.

The films we review include: ⁠The Holdovers⁠, ⁠Woman of the Hour⁠, ⁠Dream Scenario⁠, ⁠Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person⁠, ⁠Hit Man⁠ and ⁠Motherland⁠.

See the full list of ⁠award winning films⁠.

Read Jeff’s reviews for ⁠Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person⁠ and ⁠I Don’t Know Who You Are⁠.

Read Dakota’s reviews for ⁠Working Class Goes To Hell⁠, ⁠Tautuktavuk (What We See)⁠ and ⁠Seagrass⁠.

Read Rachel’s coverage for ⁠Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make Believe⁠, ⁠Aphasia⁠, ⁠In Flames⁠ and ⁠much more⁠!

