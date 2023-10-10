Contra Zoom Pod Episode 255: 2023 VIFF Wrap Up

The 2023 Vancouver International Film Festival just concluded and we wrap up some of the films we saw. Joining the show again is Todd Pengelly who was last heard just two shows ago on 253: 2023 VIFF Preview. We talk about Anatomy of a Fall, The Promised Land, The Royal Hotel, The Teachers’ Lounge and The Zone of Interest.
Check out the full list of Canadian award winners at VIFF.
Watch Thomas Stoneham-Judge’s interview with the director of Asog.
Read Dakota’s reviews for The Royal Hotel, Only The River Flows, Mr. Dress-Up The Magic of Make-Believe and Fitting In.
Stay tuned for VIFF interviews coming next week!
Read Todd’s work at For Reel and follow him on Twitter.
Support the show on Ko-fi by sending us a tip!
Listen to Contra Zoom on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Overcast, RadioPublic, Breaker, Podcast Addict and more!
Please rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Send a screenshot with your 5-star rating and review to [email protected] and we will send you free stickers! For more information, visit contrazoompod.com.
Thank you Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.
Comments