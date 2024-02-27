Contra Zoom Pod Episode 270: 2024 Oscar Draft

Who drafted the best Oscar team?

by    |  

For the second year in a row, we are doing an Oscar Draft! It is very simple, each person selects 5 movies that are nominated at this year’s Oscars and whoever gets the most awards, wins! Joining Dakota once again is Alex Watson and Brodie Cotnam, and filling in for Rachel this year is Thomas Stoneham-Judge the owner of For Reel.

Check out last year’s draft.

Dakota’s Team

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • The Creator
  • The ABCs of Book Banning

Thomas’ Team

  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
  • Nyad

Alex’s Team

  • Poor Things
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • American Fiction
  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Napoleon

Brodie’s Team

  • The Holdovers
  • The Zone of Interest
  • 20 Days in Mariupol
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
  • Letter To A Pig

Read Paulo Bautista’s review of Dìdi.

Thank you Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.




Comments

