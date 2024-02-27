Contra Zoom Pod Episode 270: 2024 Oscar Draft

For the second year in a row, we are doing an Oscar Draft! It is very simple, each person selects 5 movies that are nominated at this year’s Oscars and whoever gets the most awards, wins! Joining Dakota once again is Alex Watson and Brodie Cotnam, and filling in for Rachel this year is Thomas Stoneham-Judge the owner of For Reel.
Check out last year’s draft.
Dakota’s Team
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- The Creator
- The ABCs of Book Banning
Thomas’ Team
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
- Nyad
Alex’s Team
- Poor Things
- Anatomy of a Fall
- American Fiction
- The Boy and the Heron
- Napoleon
Brodie’s Team
- The Holdovers
- The Zone of Interest
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- Letter To A Pig
Follow For Reel on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Follow Thomas on Twitter and Instagram.
Follow Alex Watson on Twitter and Letterboxd.
Watch Brodie’s short film The Gift that he wrote and follow him on Twitter.
Read Paulo Bautista’s review of Dìdi.
Support the show on Ko-fi by sending us a tip!
Follow Contra Zoom on Twitter and Instagram.
Listen to Contra Zoom on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Overcast, RadioPublic, Breaker, Podcast Addict and more!
Please rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. For more information, visit contrazoompod.com.
Thank you Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.
Comments