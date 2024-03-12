Contra Zoom Pod Episode 272: 2024 Oscars Wrap-Up

The 96th Academy Awards are officially behind us! We look at the big winners, best dressed, best performances and hosting! Joining the show once again is Todd Pengelly, a writer from ⁠For Reel⁠ who was last heard on episode ⁠271: 2024 Oscar Predictions⁠.

Before we dive into the show we look at the crop of this year’s ⁠Canadian Screen Awards⁠ nominees. Check out this helpful ⁠Letterboxd list⁠ made by Jeff Bulmer.

In response to the episode ⁠270: 2024 Oscar Draft⁠, Thomas Stoneham-Judge and Alex Watson both got 7 points, while Brodie Cotnam got 4 points and Dakota only got 1 point.

On the last episode both Dakota and Todd listed their predictions, with Dakota going 16/23 and Todd went 17/20.

Check out Daniel Joyaux solutions to fix the Oscars Ceremony on ⁠The Ringer⁠.

Check out all the reviews for ⁠Oscar Nominated Films⁠ and read the blog post on if ⁠Dakota and Rachel were Oscar Voters⁠ on Contra Zoom.

