Contra Zoom Pod Episode 272: 2024 Oscars Wrap-Up

The 96th Academy Awards are officially behind us! We look at the big winners, best dressed, best performances and hosting! Joining the show once again is Todd Pengelly, a writer from For Reel who was last heard on episode 271: 2024 Oscar Predictions.
Before we dive into the show we look at the crop of this year’s Canadian Screen Awards nominees. Check out this helpful Letterboxd list made by Jeff Bulmer.
In response to the episode 270: 2024 Oscar Draft, Thomas Stoneham-Judge and Alex Watson both got 7 points, while Brodie Cotnam got 4 points and Dakota only got 1 point.
On the last episode both Dakota and Todd listed their predictions, with Dakota going 16/23 and Todd went 17/20.
Check out Daniel Joyaux solutions to fix the Oscars Ceremony on The Ringer.
Check out all the reviews for Oscar Nominated Films and read the blog post on if Dakota and Rachel were Oscar Voters on Contra Zoom.
