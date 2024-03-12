Police Academy in The Springfield Connection, The Simpsons

Springfield Googolplex Ep. 24: Police Academy

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.

On its 40th anniversary, Adam and Nate endured Police Academy (1984) so you don’t have to! They also give a rundown of the many times The Simpsons has slammed this movie, with a deep dive into the episode, “Marge Be Not Proud” (S7E11), a hilarious and heartbreaking classic that Adam can barely watch.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts Google Podcast Spotifyand more | Download

Also in this episode:

  • Trying to empathize with the fans who give this 10/10 on IMDb
  • What makes good low-brow humor?
  • Speculation about why the Simpsons writers hate this movie so much
  • CanCon corner: Toronto on film, playing itself and others
  • Plus more bonus content at SpringfieldGoogolplex.com

Next time, Adam and Nate take a swing at The Natural (1984) and The Simpsons’ ode to baseball “Homer at the Bat” (S3E17). But first, you can expect a very special Oscar recap and 2023 year-in-review episode!

SOCIAL:

Follow Springfield Googolplex on TikTokInstagram, Twitter, Letterboxd, and YouTube.
Follow the hosts on Twitter at @natestorring and @adamschoales.
Email the hosts at [email protected].

KEEP LISTENING:

Catch up on previous episodes.




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement