Springfield Googolplex Ep. 24: Police Academy

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
On its 40th anniversary, Adam and Nate endured Police Academy (1984) so you don’t have to! They also give a rundown of the many times The Simpsons has slammed this movie, with a deep dive into the episode, “Marge Be Not Proud” (S7E11), a hilarious and heartbreaking classic that Adam can barely watch.
Also in this episode:
- Trying to empathize with the fans who give this 10/10 on IMDb
- What makes good low-brow humor?
- Speculation about why the Simpsons writers hate this movie so much
- CanCon corner: Toronto on film, playing itself and others
Next time, Adam and Nate take a swing at The Natural (1984) and The Simpsons’ ode to baseball “Homer at the Bat” (S3E17). But first, you can expect a very special Oscar recap and 2023 year-in-review episode!
