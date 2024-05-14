Contra Zoom Pod Episode 277: A24 Retrospective – Dark Places

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of A24’s films. On this episode we are looking at 2015’s Dark Places directed by Gilles Paquet-Brenner. The film stars Charlize Theron as Libby Day a woman who witnessed her older brother murder her entire family in a satanic ritual as a child, only to now be forced to questioned if that’s what really happened. Joining the show is Matthew Simpson, one half of the Awesome Friday Podcast.
Our double bill pairings include Satan Wants You (Dakota) and Gone Girl (Matthew). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on Letterboxd.
Check out Dakota’s interview with Steve J. Adams and Sean Horler, the directors of Satan Wants You.
If you haven’t heard our deep dive into the origins of A24, listen to episode 108: A History of A24 Films and our last episode in this series episode 274: A24 Retrospective – The End of the Tour.
Read Contra Zoom’s reviews from Hot Docs including Fire Tower, Secret Mall Apartment, The Click Trap and more.
