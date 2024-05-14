Interview: Owen Teague and Kevin Durand on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

I sat down with stars Owen Teague (“Noa”) and Kevin Durand (“Proximus Caesar”) to discuss their process working on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, from researching chimpanzees to their six months spent performing in mocap suits.
The latest installment of 20th Century’s visually groundbreaking reboot series is set many generations after the time of Caesar (Andy Serkis). Kingdom follows Noa, an elder chimpanzee coming of age in a clan that shares close relationships with symbiotic falcons. They live in peace until, one day, their village is raided and kidnapped by a neighboring community run with an iron fist by Proximus Caesar, a despotic leader who claims to be spreading the word of Caesar. Young Noa sets off on a quest to retrieve his family and friends with the help of Raka (Peter Macon), a hermit orangutan and a previous disciple of Caesar, and a mysterious human scavenger (Freya Allen) who holds secrets that could prove detrimental to the ongoing relationship between man and ape.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now playing in theaters everywhere, courtesy of 20th Century Studios.
