Contra Zoom Pod Episode 280: Canadian Screen Awards 2024

The Canadian Screen Awards celebrate the best in film, television and web content from Canada, and we discuss the films that were nominated and won at this year’s ceremony. Movies discussed include BlackBerry, Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person, The Queen of my Dreams, Red Rooms and more! Joining the show is Jeff Bulmer, one half of the Classic Movies Live podcast.
Read our collected reviews for films that were nominated.
Check out Jeff’s Letterboxd list of nominated films and Matthew Simpson’s article of where to watch the films.
Read Jeff’s reviews of Madame Web and river.
