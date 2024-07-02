Contra Zoom Pod Episode 281: 2024 Toronto Japanese Film Festival

The 2024 Toronto Japanese Film Festival has just concluded and we wrap up the best films that we saw during the run. Joining the show is Jeff Bulmer, one half of the Classic Movies Live podcast. We discuss Stay Mum, Missing, Great Absence, Life is Climbing and Mondays: See You “This” Week.
Read Jeff’s reviews of Missing and Don’t Call It Mystery.
