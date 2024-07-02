Springfield Googolplex Ep. 29: What’s Up, Doc? with Michael Price

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
Adam and Nate are joined once again by current Simpsons writer and producer Michael Price to share one of his favorite movies of all time, Peter Bogdanovich’s What’s Up, Doc? (1972). We unpack his top moments from the movie, its parody in “Grampa vs. Sexual Inadequacy” (S6E10), and how its timeless slapstick and farce has influenced The Simpsons at large.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, Spotify, and more | Download
Also in this episode:
- Mike Price talks about directing Bogdanovich on The Simpsons, possible movie references in season 36, the first episode of The Simpsons he ever watched, and more
- The Bugs Bunny-like magnetism of Barbra Streisand
- One of cinema’s best—and funniest—car chases of all time
- Six degrees of Peter Bogdanovich: We’re wowed by his wildly connected career
- Plus, check out our show notes for a complete list of Simpsons references, extra credit, and further reading
Next time, Adam and Nate begin another double feature on a GOAT of a Simpsons episode “22 Short Films about Springfield” (S7E21) by deconstructing its namesake, Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould (1993).
SOCIAL:
Follow Springfield Googolplex on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Letterboxd, and YouTube.
Follow the hosts on Twitter at @natestorring and @adamschoales.
Email the hosts at [email protected].
KEEP LISTENING:
Catch up on previous episodes.
Comments