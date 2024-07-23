Contra Zoom Pod Episode 282: Best Films By Genre Part 2

It was recently Dakota’s birthday, and we continue the trend of picking a category and choosing our favourites from it. In 2020 there was 114: 30 Films in 30 Years, in 2021 it was 157: Best Films Through the Decades in 2022 it was 199: Best Films by Genre and in 2023 it was 243: Best Films By Language.
This year we are continuing 2022’s theme of doing ten more genres by going through ten different film genres and name our favourite films from each of them! See our picks below (Dakota’s first, then Bil’s)!
Comic Book: V for Vendetta and Persepolis
Epic: Lawrence of Arabia and Cleopatra
Family/Kids: Elf and Meet Me In St. Louis
Fantasy: The Green Knight and The Double Life of Veronique
Live Performance: Stop Making Sense (both picked this film)
Silent: The General and City Lights
Sports: He Got Game and A League of Their Own
Thriller: To Live and Die in LA and Charade
War: The Bridge on the River Kwai and The English Patient
Western: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Once Upon A Time in the West
How many of our picks have you seen? Compare on our Letterboxd list.
