Contra Zoom Pod Episode 282: Best Films By Genre Part 2

It was recently Dakota’s birthday, and we continue the trend of picking a category and choosing our favourites from it. In 2020 there was ⁠114: 30 Films in 30 Years⁠, in 2021 it was ⁠157: Best Films Through the Decades⁠ in 2022 it was ⁠199: Best Films by Genre⁠ and in 2023 it was 243: Best Films By Language.

This year we are continuing 2022’s theme of doing ten more genres by going through ten different film genres and name our favourite films from each of them! See our picks below (Dakota’s first, then Bil’s)!

Comic Book: V for Vendetta and Persepolis

Epic: Lawrence of Arabia and Cleopatra

Family/Kids: Elf and Meet Me In St. Louis

Fantasy: The Green Knight and The Double Life of Veronique

Live Performance: Stop Making Sense (both picked this film)

Silent: The General and City Lights

Sports: He Got Game and A League of Their Own

Thriller: To Live and Die in LA and Charade

War: The Bridge on the River Kwai and The English Patient

Western: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Once Upon A Time in the West

