Contra Zoom Pod Episode 287: 2024 Vancouver International Film Festival

The 2024 edition of VIFF just wrapped its 43rd year. We discuss our thoughts on the festival and review some of the films watched. Joining the show is Todd Pengelly, Marta Djordjevic and Christopher Cross.
We review Anora, Universal Language, All We Imagine As Light, Conclave, A Different Man, The Girl With a Needle, No Other Land and Rumours.
Read Dakota’s reviews of Inedia, A Different Man, Conclave, The Mother and the Bear and Rumours.
Read Marta’s reviews of All We Imagine as Light and The Girl With The Needle. Subscribe to McFly’s Movie House and follow Marta on Twitter and Instagram.
Read Christopher’s reviews for Universal Language and Matt and Mara. Follow Christopher on Twitter and Instagram.
