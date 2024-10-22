Springfield Googolplex Ep. 35: Bram Stoker’s Dracula with Dede Crimmins

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
Film critic and horror aficionado Dede Crimmins is back to help Adam introduce Nate to Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) and its Simpsons parody in “Treehouse of Horror IV” (S5E5). Will they gush over Francis Ford Coppola’s bloody visual feast, or will his overly loyal adaptation leave them cold?
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, Spotify, and more | Download
Also in this episode:
- The origin story of this film from Coppola’s time as a drama camp counselor
- Can the scenery chewing of Gary Oldman and Anthony Hopkins allow us to forgive Keanu Reeves’ flat performance?
- Coppola and his magician of a son Roman show how style over substance isn’t always a bad thing
- Are movies that call for Tom Waits (or his lookalikes) a sub-genre?
- Plus, check out our show notes for a complete list of Simpsons references, double feature suggestions, and further reading
Next time, filmmaker and podcaster Devan Scott joins the podcast to discuss All the President’s Men and “Sideshow Bob Roberts” (S6E5) just in time for the scariest day of all—election day in America.
SOCIAL:
Follow Springfield Googolplex on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Letterboxd, and YouTube.
Follow the hosts on Twitter at @natestorring and @adamschoales.
Email the hosts at [email protected].
KEEP LISTENING:
Catch up on previous episodes.