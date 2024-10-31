Contra Zoom Pod Episode 289: Giallo!

For our Halloween special this year we decided to fill in some horror blind spots and check out the Giallo collection that is available to stream on the Criterion Channel. We review Blood and Black Lace, Don’t Torture a Duckling and Deep Red. Joining the show is Matthew Simpson, one half of the Awesome Friday podcast.
Check out the full list of movies in the Criterion Channel collection on Letterboxd.
Check out Filmsplaining with Martyn Strange episode 206: Giallo that was used as research for this episode.
For more of Matthew’s work check out his personal portfolio. Follow Awesome Friday on Twitter and Instagram.
