Contra Zoom Pod Episode 290: A24 Retrospective – The Souvenir

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of A24’s films. On this episode we are looking at 2019 and 2021’s The Souvenir and The Souvenir: Part II, written and directed by Joanna Hogg. The films are autobiographical stories of Hogg’s own life with Honor Swinton Byrne portraying her during a bad relationship and the reverberating effects it has on her life. Joining the show is Jeff Bulmer and Pierre Frigon, hosts of the Classic Movies Live podcast.
Our double bill pairings for Part I include Barry Lyndon (Dakota’s pick) and La La Land (Pierre’s pick) and for Part II include The Wonder (Dakota’s pick), Cold War (Jeff’s pick) and Forgetting Sarah Marshall (Pierre’s pick). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on Letterboxd.
