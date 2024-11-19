Contra Zoom Pod Episode 290: A24 Retrospective – The Souvenir

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of ⁠A24’s films⁠. On this episode we are looking at 2019 and 2021’s The Souvenir⁠ and The Souvenir: Part II, written and directed by Joanna Hogg. The films are autobiographical stories of Hogg’s own life with Honor Swinton Byrne portraying her during a bad relationship and the reverberating effects it has on her life. Joining the show is Jeff Bulmer and Pierre Frigon, hosts of the ⁠Classic Movies Live⁠ podcast.

Our double bill pairings for Part I include Barry Lyndon⁠ (Dakota’s pick) and La La Land⁠ (Pierre’s pick) and for Part II include ⁠The Wonder⁠ (Dakota’s pick), Cold War⁠ (Jeff’s pick) and Forgetting Sarah Marshall⁠ (Pierre’s pick). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Letterboxd⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

