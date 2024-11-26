Contra Zoom Pod Episode 291: Columbia Noirs

It’s November, which means it is time for our annual Noir-vember themed episode! To celebrate Columbia Pictures 100th anniversary, The Criterion Channel put together a pack of some of their noir hits. We discuss Gilda, The Crimson Kimono and Experiment in Terror. Joining the show is Alisha Mughal, editor at The Asian Cut.
Alisha previously joined the show for 261: McCarthyism in Noir and 216: Fox Film Noirs.
Read Alisha’s Silence As Salvation: The Quiet Femmes of Modern Horror.
