Contra Zoom Pod Episode 302: Best Films of 2024

Now that Oscar season has come and gone, it is finally time to put a bow on the films from 2024. We rank our top 10 films of the year. Joining the show is CZP’s former co-host Rachel Ho. We also feature voicemails from friends of the show who name their favourite film of the year.
Dakota’s List
10. The Seed of the Sacred Fig
9. Dune: Part Two
8. The King Tide
7. Kneecap
6. Challengers
5. Dìdi
4. Saturday Night
3. Civil War
2. Sing Sing
1. Conclave
Rachel’s List
10. The Bikeriders
9. Sing Sing
8. A Different Man
7. All The Long Nights
6. Dune: Part Two
5. Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story
4. I’m Still Here
3. Better Man
2. September 5
1. Mars Express
Thank you our special guests for sending in voicemails of their favourite films: Jeff Bulmer from Classic Movies Live (Paying For It), Bryan Loomis from What A Picture (Evil Does Not Exist), Pedro Lima from ContraZoomPod.com (exergue – on documenta 14) and Marta Djordjevic from Rewind and Revive (All We Imagine As Light).
