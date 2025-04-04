Contra Zoom Pod Episode 303: 2025 Canadian Screen Awards Nomination Reactions

The Canadian Screen Awards announced their nominations for the June 1st gala with Universal Language leading the pack with 13 nominations. Jeff Bulmer, one half of the Classic Movies Live podcast, joins the show as the guys try to predict who will be nominated and then react to actual films that made the cut.
See the Letterboxd list that Jeff made that features all of the nominated films. Check out some of our Canadian Screen Award reviews from this past year, including Darkest Miriam, Paying For It, Rumours, Shepherds, The Apprentice, Universal Language and Young Werther. Check out new reviews from Contrazoompod.com including Wolf Man, The Penguin Lessons and Julie Keeps Quiet.
Follow Classic Movies Live on Twitter and Instagram.
Follow Contra Zoom on Instagram, Threads and Bluesky.
Listen to Contra Zoom on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Overcast, Breaker and more!
Please rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
For more information, visit contrazoompod.com.