Contra Zoom Pod Episode 303: 2025 Canadian Screen Awards Nomination Reactions

The ⁠Canadian Screen Awards⁠ announced their nominations for the June 1st gala with Universal Language leading the pack with 13 nominations. Jeff Bulmer, one half of the ⁠Classic Movies Live⁠ podcast, joins the show as the guys try to predict who will be nominated and then react to actual films that made the cut.

See the ⁠Letterboxd⁠ list that Jeff made that features all of the nominated films. Check out some of our Canadian Screen Award reviews from this past year, including ⁠Darkest Miriam⁠, ⁠Paying For It⁠, ⁠Rumours⁠, ⁠Shepherds⁠, ⁠The Apprentice⁠, ⁠Universal Language⁠ and ⁠Young Werther⁠. Check out new reviews from Contrazoompod.com including ⁠Wolf Man⁠, ⁠The Penguin Lessons⁠ and Julie Keeps Quiet.

